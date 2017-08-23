St Xavier’s HSS emerge State Subroto champs

Fatorda: St Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Mapusa defeated Rosary Higher Secondary School, Navelim 3-2 to emerge champions in the State U-17 Subroto Mukherjee Football for girls played at the Astro turf ground, Fatorda, on Tuesday.Rosary Somaaya Mukundan’s had the first shot at the rival goal which was saved by the custodian.St Xavier’s Rani Topno tried a solo effort which sailed over the Rosary’s cross bar.St Xavier’s Kushboo Saundatikar almost gave her side a well deserved lead when she made her way past the rival defenders Valfiya Pires and Alifa Fernandes but much to her dismay her effort kissed the post and went out of play.At the other end, Rosary’s Somaaya made a solo run down the left flank before easing her way into the rival box but St Xavier’s keeper Ashika Gadekar was equal to the task to deny the striker.However, Rosarys scored the opening goal through Somaaya Mukundan.However, St Xavier’s HSS clawed their way back into the game just minutes later.

They were on level terms in the 7th minute with Khushboo Saundatikar making it 1-1.

Somaaya was leading the line bravely for Rosary and she was in inspired form. She scored her second of the day in the 18th minute as Rosary managed to wrestle the lead back as the score was 2-1.The see saw battle then saw Divya Sangodkar help St Xavier’s equalise in the 25th minute.The score was 2-2 as the two teams went into half-time level on terms.The second half had a whirlwind start and this time, St Xavier’s managed to take an early lead as Sushmita Jadhav made it 3-2 as the Rosary defence were caught out by a quick attack.They very nearly scored another one as Khushboo saw her shot get cleared on the goalline.At the other end, Rosary kept searching for an equalising goal and all their attacks were launched by Somaaya.

The forward was a menacing presence up front and she managed to dribble past the defenders on a number of occasions and was unlucky to see her shots miss the target.The forward appeared to be fighting a lonely battle as she kept creating Rosary’s best chances almost single handedly.Just two minutes remaining for the final whistle Somaaya Mukundar of Rosary took control of the ball from the centre driblled couple of midfielders and defenders and shot but the alert keeper of St Xaviers saved it divingely.The game had a frantic end as both teams searched for a goal but the score stayed at 3-2 as the referee blew the final whistle as St. Xavier’s became the Subroto State champions and are earned their ticket to New Delhi to represent Goa. Pope John XXIII finished third after beating St Joseph HS Pernem 1-0. Joizima Fernandes scored the goal.The winners and runners-up alongside the Holy Spirit Institute HS were handed the football kits by Sports minister Babu Azgaonkar and TCP minister Vijay Sardesai.TCP Minister Vijay Sardessai was the chief guest and gave away the prizes to winners and tunners up in the presence of other dignatries.Speaking to St Xavier’s coach Colin Vaz said, “I am happy with this victory as we were trying to win this title from past three years. The team work, dedication and concentration helped to achieve this result against a tough team, Rosary HS.” [H]