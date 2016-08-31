St Xavier’s Moira clinch U-17 State championship.

Fatorda: St Xavier’s High School, Moira emerged state champions of the Subroto Mukherjee Cup Football Tournament for girls under -17 defeating Rosary Higher Secondary School, Navelim 3-1, through the tie breaker, in the finals played at Astro turf grounds, Fatorda on Tuesday. The teams played a goalless draw during regulation time. Even though both teams had a few good chances to score, poor finishing deprived them from finding the mark.The goalkeepers at either end, that of St Xavier’s HS Alisha Fernandes and Rosary HSS, Feebyl Andrade proved to be tough nuts to crack, not only in the regulation time, but in the penalty shoot out as well. The Rosary HSS defence was well managed by Maybelline Gomes, Shirley Fernandes, Ageeman Rebello and Joycee Fernandes. Rosary HSS midfield too worked well,where Jeromina Colaco, Ancella Barretto, Swizel Themudo and Elida Rebello worked hard, but fell short of placing the ball well- as a result of which, strikers Akshata Patil and Flaressa Fernandes did not have enough chances to score.On the other hand, St Xavier’s HS had a lot of ball control and fine passing abilities, but they were not able to get past the strong Rosary HSS defence.St Xavier’s HS defenders, Samantha Shirodkar, Reeya Shetkar, Wendy Dias and Divya Sangodkar stood firm, while the midfielders remained busy. Medio Cheena Behera, Divya Tuyenkar, Pratima Miranda and Andrea Fernandes worked hard to make passes. The ball distribution was good, but since the strikers Amisha Naik and Sushimita Jadhav were closely marked, they were unable to score. Even if St Xavier’s HS managed to beat the defence, they could not get past the Rosary HSS keeper Feebyl Andrade. The tie-breaker system had to be adopted to determine the champs in which Alisha Fernandes, Reeya Shetkar and Sushmita Jadhav scored for St Xavier’s HS. Rosary HSS could find the mark only through Ancella Barretto. St Xavier’s High School, Moira have now qualified to participate in the main tournament in Delhi. [NT]