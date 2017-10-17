State govt finalises move fordirect recruitment of DySPs

Panaji: In a move to “infuse fresh blood into the Goa Police”, the state government on Monday approved the direct recruitment of 15 deputy superintendents of police (DySPs) into the force.TOI had reported in May 2017 that the state government had initiated the process of filling 50% of DySP posts through direct recruitment. Out of the 15 posts approved, nine are for general category, two for Scheduled Tribe candidates, while four are for other backward category (OBC) candidates.An official said that the GPSC would soon invite applications for these posts, and that aspiring candidates would have to pass a computer-based test to clear the first hurdle. Once done, the candidate would have to pass a physical test, and, last, the final test.In 1997, the state government had directly recruits six DySPs, some of whom were subsequently inducted into the Indian Police Service. Some have been promoted as Superintendent of Police (SP).

In 2012, the state government had initiated a similar exercise when Manohar Parrikar became chief minister, but the process couldn’t be completed as senior police officers protested the move.The core committee report on police training had also opposed direct recruitments to the post of DySPs as “direct entry into the rank of DySP reduces the chances of subordinate ranks for promotion and is a serious impediment in the development of correct attitudes and values”.According to Rule 5 of the Goa Police Service Rules, 1997, 20% of vacancies of the junior scale (DySP) should be filled by direct recruitment, while the remaining 80% would be filled by promoting officers who substantively hold the post of PI on a regular basis for a minimum period of five years. However, the state government had issued a notification on December 8, 2011, stating that only 50% of serving PIs would be promoted to DySPs, while another 50% would be filled by direct recruitment. [TOI]