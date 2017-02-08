State-of-the-art patrol vessel added to Coast Guard fleet

Panaji: The Coast Guard on Sunday received the fourth of the new 105m offshore patrol vessel (OPV), 62 days ahead of schedule. Work on the ICGS Shaunak, the largest and most advanced new generation OPV, had commenced on November 27, 2015. The state-of-the-art ship is the fourth of the six OPVs being built by Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) for the Coast Guard and will be commissioned into service later this month. The ship was handed over to DIG T Sashikumar, TM Commanding Officer (YD 1221) by chairman and managing director of GSL, RAdm (retd) Shekhar Mital, NM, IN.

Talking about the early delivery, RAdm Mital said the vessel is being handed over with nil liabilities. “This is a landmark event for GSL and the Coast Guard. So far, GSL has delivered four of the six OPVs ahead of schedule and within a short span of 16 months, which is reflective of the yard’s shipbuilding capabilities. This has been made possible due to the very effective feedback mechanism and innate design capability of the shipyard. The ship incorporates top end design features and innovation by GSL, leading to large number of improvements incorporated over its predecessor ships.”ICGS Shaunak’s induction will help the Coast Guard meet the increasing requirement for policing and patrolling the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone. The ship has state-of-the-art engine/machinery controls for ease of operation, advanced electronic warfare and electronic systems and guns, besides gunnery simulator for training the ship’s crew.GSL claims the vessel registered excellent performance at sea trials, including higher speed than specifications and high fuel efficiency. [TOI]