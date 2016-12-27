State set to roll out Lucky Grahak Yojana to encourage e-payments

Panaji: In order to give a fillip to the digital payment campaign, the state government has decided to further incentivise people who actively adopt digital platform for making day-to-day financial transactions.Governor Mridula Sinha, in presence of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik, will inaugurate Lucky Grahak Yojana, on Wednesday at Inox courtyard, Panaji, director of Information Technology Ameya Abhyankar revealed.Addressing media persons at the Old GMC premises, Abhyankar informed that the National Payment Corporation of India will carry out the lucky draw adding “There will be a series of contests throughout the day.”

Abhyankar said that NITI Aayog along with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) as its implementation partner, had launched two major schemes – Lucky Grahak Yojana for consumers and Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana for merchants, he added.He said that nearly 18 financial institutions will be participating in the ‘Digi Dhan Mela’.

Flea market vendors will also be participating in the mela to brief and educate the consumers about POS machines, e-payment and digital payment.‘Digi Dhan Mela’ will last from 10 am to 10 pm. Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Yavhar Yojana will be inaugurated on the same day between 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm, he informed. He said that the Rotary Club of Panaji and Rise Nation are corporate service responsibility partners for the ‘Digi Dhan Mela’.

By providing monetary rewards for making digital transactions made with Rupay cards, AEPS, UPI Apps and USSD, these schemes attempt to attract general public and facilitate significant behavioural changes among members of general public.NITI Aayog has chosen Panaji and participants will be those who have done transactions between November 8 and December 28 and prizes will be awarded at the hands of the Governor to those who have carried out digital transactions and cashless transactions.On the occasion, Varun Carvalho’s song on ‘Go cashless’ was played. Chief Secretary R K Srivastava also spoke while the principal secretary Dharmendra Sharma was present on the occasion. [NT]