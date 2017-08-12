State welcomes extension to Mhadei tribunal

Panjim: The State government has welcomed the decision of the Union Ministry for Water Resources to grant a one-year-extension to the Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT), claiming that the development indicates that the State will win the battle against Karnataka.

Following the State government request, the Union Ministry extended the term of the Tribunal up to August 21, 2018. MWDT is hearing the matter pertaining to water diversion of River Mhadei involving Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

“The fight for Mhadei is a struggle for our survival. Since I am Water Resources Minister, it is my primary responsibility to win this fight,” Palyekar said in a statement issued on Friday.

“I am happy that the extension has been granted which indicates that Goa is winning this battle against Karnataka. The Karnataka government has always been working to ensure that the tribunal does not get an extension,” he said.

The tribunal was constituted on November 16, 2010 under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, for adjudication of the water disputes regarding River Mhadei and river valley. It was required to submit its report and decision within three years, however, its term had to be extended twice.

Karnataka has proposed construction of nearly 12 dams while Maharashtra has proposed four dams across River Mhadei, which is the lifeline of Goa for water requirement. Goa has contested Karnataka and Maharashtra’s move to build the dams. (H)