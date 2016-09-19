Steps being taken to tackle tobacco menace: Saiyed.

Mapusa:Nodal officer of North Goa Dr Shaheen Saiyed said that as per the Global Adult Tobacco Survey conducted in 2009-10 in respect of households, Goa had the lowest 9 per cent tobacco consumption in the country.In Goa, Dr Saiyed said that “we have lesser local population who are into consumption of tobacco product but the major population is of migrants who travel to the state with tobacco habit.”“In order to tackle the problem various measures are being taken by the tourism department such as displaying signboards of ‘no smoking’ in the shacks, restaurants, hotels and other public places,” she added.

Dr Saiyed was speaking during a sensitisation workshop on COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Product Act 2003) for panchayat secretaries at District Hospital, Mapusa on Thursday.The workshop was organised by Directorate of Health Services, District Tobacco Cell, North Goa and its objective was to sensitise panchayat secretaries as to how to implement COTPA Act 2003 in the villages of North Goa.

In all, 24 participants including block development officer of Sattari and Bicholim took part in the workshop which was inaugurated by Dr Geeta Kakodkar, medical superintendent of North district hospital.Dr Saiyed, the district nodal officer, delivered a talk on ‘National tobacco control programme’ and also spoke on section 4 of COTPA which prohibits smoking in all public places and also on section 6 of COTPA which prohibits sale of tobacco products or cigarettes to minors and near educational premises. [NT]