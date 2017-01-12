Stewart leads St Rita HS into semis

Chinchinim: St Rita High School Maina, Curtorim blanked Assumpta Convent High School, Sarzora 3-0 to move into the semi-final of the second edition of the St Joseph Vaz Soccer Cup, a 9-a-side inter-school football tournament, organised by Mount Mary’s Educational Complex, Chinchinim, at Our lady of Hope Church ground, Chinchinim on Wednesday.It was a clash between two Salcete school three featuring state players –Stewart D’Mello and Aditya Cruz of St Rita and Nigel Fernandes of Assumpta Convent.Just four minutes into the match, Stewart fired a low drive shot for St Rita school but Nigel blocked his move.

St Rita's Rivlon D'Souza connected to Aditya Cruz but the latter's shot was saved by rival goalkeeper in the 5th minute.St Rita finally broke the deadlock in the sixth minute when Elison Pereira rose high to head-in Eivlon D'Souza's corner kick.Stewart doubled the lead for St Rita with a bicycle kick off Riston connect in the 27th minute. Stewart scored his brace for St Rita in the 39th minute.In another match, Mount Mary's HS Chinchinim defeated St Thomas High School Cansaulim 3-1.Mount Mary's National player Denson Fernandes scored a brace netting in the 8th and 10th minute with Akshay Konkre also adding his name in the score sheet for Mount Mary's after scoring in the 12th minute. Kenneth D'Costa pulled a goal back for St Thomas in the 15th minute.