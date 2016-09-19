Su-Raj spells out its vision for Goa.

Margao:The convention that was attended by a large crowd saw the party make a power point presentation of the party’s full vision for Goa. Goa Su-Raj also reiterated its plans to field 30 candidates for the 2017 elections while the four candidates that have been announced addressed the audience among others such as party president Floriano Lobo.

The party’s candidate from South Goa for Velim constituency, renowned tiatrist Wilson Mazarello criticised the current state of affairs and said that things which are not done are not seen.Wilson, who has been at the forefront of the Romi Konkani movement, said that his party’s permanent manifesto for Goa had Romi Konkani as the sole official language of Goa and said no to Marathi.

Party members also listed out its history and how it had contested previous elections and pointed out that while everyone complains about bad governance, they have shown that they are ready to come out and fight for Goa centric alternative to other parties and exhorted the crowd to contribute and support their ambitions for a better Goa by Goans.According to the presentation, there would only be a five-member cabinet including the chief minister and no government corporations and institutions to MLAs, no VVIP treatment for ministers, no red beacons on official vehicles, no police escorts and no dual posts.Goa Su-Rah Party said it would not be contesting in panchayats and municipalities.

On state centric issues, they said they would renew the fight for Special status for Goa under Article 371(1) of the Indian Constitution, New progressive mining policy, no to Mopa airport, recovery of Rs 35,000 crore mining loot, floating casinos to move off shore 1.5 nautical miles from Goa’s sea cost, matka ban in Goa, 100 percent jobs to Goans & 80 % jobs in private sector, no satellite port at Betul and regional plan for full ten years with no amendments allowed once notified.

They also called for comunidades to be restored to pre-1961 status to revive Goa's failed agricultural economy, elimination of police-criminals-drug mafia nexus and for Coconut Tree to be Goa's state tree. Their manifesto also said that there would be no third term for MLAs and that second term to MLAs was only if the constituency working committee (CWC) agrees.