SUMUL advised not to use Goa Dairy infrastructure.

Ponda: Goa Dairy chairman Madhav Sahakari has advised SUMUL not to use infrastructure of the state’s Dairy including its farmers for procuring milk. Addressing a press conference along side Goa Dairy MD Navso Sawant, Sahakari challenged SUMUL to raise its own basic resources for its milk procurement and then enter into competition.

Sahakari said he was happy of the 125 farmers who had switched over to SUMUL, around 60 have returned to the Goa Dairy. Reacting to the objections raised by the government authorities for hiking the milk rates, he said, Goa Dairy being an autonomous body, it can hike milk rates.