Suraj, Aditi dominate Linc Tower Run

Panjim: Suraj Bind and Aditi Rajesh Patil bagged individual honours in the open men’s and women’s category, while Crown Hotel bagged the Linc Properties Trophy in the Linc Tower Run, Goa 2017, organised by Young Indians (Yi) and Adventure Breaks, at Gera’s Imperium II, EDC’s Patto Plaza, Panjim on Sunday.Suraj ran the 840 steps up and down in a creditable time of 9min 25 sec, while Aditi clocked 12.59. The Crown Hotel team finished in 9.27 mins.

Ajay Kumar Bind won the student men’s category, while Siddhi Pawar bagged top honours in the student women’s category. Vishwanath Shetye was the champion veteran, Team Predator took top honours in the group category, and Narayan Zantye College of Commerce topped the Student Team category for the fourth year running. The top all-Women’s team was S S Dempo College, Panjim.In the Vertical Sprint (One Building Only), Prajwal Shetty took the top men’s spot, while Aditi Rajesh Patil completed a double by taking the top women’s spot.Commandant of the Naval War College Rear Admiral Monty Khanna AVSM was the chief guest, while the Guest of Honour was CII Goa Chairperson Shekhar Sardessai. [H]