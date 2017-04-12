Suryadatt, Caitano elected as SMC chief, deputy

Sanguem: Suryadatt Naik and Caitano Martins Fernandes were elected unopposed as chairperson and deputy chairperson, respectively, of Sanguem Municipal Council on Tuesday.The posts fell vacant after Queiroz Cruz and Amita Mapari resigned as chairperson and deputy chairperson, respectively, citing personal reasons. The duo is loyal supporters of former Sanguem MLA Subhash Phaldessai.

Immediately after the declaration of assembly election results, there were moves in the council to topple Queiroz Cruz and Amita Mapari. However, before any move could materialize, both submitted their resignations to the Director of Municipal Administration.At the special meeting held on Tuesday, the Presiding Officer Shankar Gaonkar declared Suryadatt Naik and Caitano Martins Fernandes elected unopposed to the post of chairperson and deputy chairperson.