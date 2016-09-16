Synthesis, live the colour.

It was a riot of colours at Don Bosco College, Panaji, as students displayed talents and creativity through ‘Synthesis’, the annual inter-class competition. The theme this year was ‘colour’. Each team was allotted a colour and they had to use different shades of the same to express meaning associated with that particular hue, in the course of the event.

The competition included events ranging from sports to gaming and cultural to art and craft. San Korob, a third year BBA student walked away with the title of Miss Synthesis while Vivian Dias, from first year BBA (Travel and Tourism) won Mr Synthesis. Second year BPEd students emerged as the overall winners whereas the BBA (Travel and Tourism) students took the second spot.

The event was organised by the college cultural committee headed by faculty member Jovial Fernandes, and the title sponsors were Cluck Tales, Panaji. Also present on the occasion where the manager Fr Wilfred Fernandes and the officiating principal Cedric Silveira. [NT]