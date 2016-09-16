Technical snag delays Amravati Express.

Vasco: Hundreds of passengers travelling by the Vasco- Howrah Amravati Express were stranded for nearly 40 minutes after the train’s locomotive developed a technical snag within a few minutes of its departure from the Vasco Railway Station. According to information, the train left the Vasco station at around 7.25 am. However, due to the technical snag in the locomotive, the engine stopped and it took over 40 minutes for the train pilots to rectify the fault. [H]