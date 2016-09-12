TELMA LAURENTE FURTADO.

Alemwaddo – Chinchinim

Beloved wife of Fideles Furtado. Dearest mother of Feizal & Farouk. Loving sister/sister-in-law of Suzane/late Leo. late Luizito,Joao Antonio/Sybil. Sister-in-law of late Filomena/late albino Viegas, Ida, late Ivo/Noemia, Maria do Carmo/Agnelo Carvalho.Funeral cortage will leave her residence at Flat 1, Block-A,Sebastao

Classic, Alemwaddo-Chinchinim on 12th September, 2016 (TODAY) at 3.45 p.m, to the Church of Our Lady of Hope,Chinchinim for Eucharistic Celebration, followed by burial.