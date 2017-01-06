Temple town and taluka cry for a Tourism Development Plan

Of the lakhs of tourists that visit the State’s coastal belt every season, only a few thousands visit the temples and spice farms in Ponda taluka. While the coastal belt benefits from tourism, a taluka like Ponda that has immense tourism potential has failed to derive any benefits due to a lack of a focused plan.

No efforts have been made to attract tourist to Ponda and residents of the taluka feel that in order to boost tourism there should be projects that will bring tourists to stay in the taluka, at least for one night which will lead to employment opportunities for the locals.According to Former Ponda Municipal Council Chairperson and current Councillor Venktesh Naik there is lot of scope for attracting tourists to Ponda but these needs related activities including entertainment along with providing knowledge so as to increase at least one or two night stay in Ponda. He said, “Once tourists visit a temple in Ponda they should have some entertainment option so as to stay in the taluka. The taluka has beautiful temples and lovely scenery. What is missing is willpower to bring tourism projects to the taluka.”

There are a lot of suggestions coming on potential tourism projects. Naik added, “Ponda is at the centre where after visiting temples or spice farms we can establish a museum for them to visit. Beside temples, there is the Wild Life Sanctuary at Bondla, and to increase the stay of tourists we have to plan a tourism project. There is scope for a water park in Khandepar river. If we develop it, this can attract tourists. From here, just after covering 10 to 15 kilometres there is the Bondla Wild Life Sanctuary and from Bondla one can also travel to Tamdi Surla Temple or Dudhsagar waterfall. Further If we set up a helipad at Farmagudi near the tourist cottages, it can help to go to Mollem by helicopter and tourists can them visit Dudhsagar waterfall without disturbing the mining belt traffic.”

It is not that Ponda does not attract tourists, but those that come are on a hurried day tour and rush back to the beaches or wherever their hotel is situated, due to which there is no local revenue generation or employment. Due to the fast visits, what most tourists pick up are soft drinks and flowers from the vendors, though a few do stop in Ponda town for a meal after visiting the temples.Shankar Naik, a passenger rickshaw driver at Kavlem, said a large number of tourists come to the temples but do not stay in Ponda as there is no entertainment or other interesting activities. “The buses or taxis from the hotels in which the tourist are residing bring tourists to the temples which affects our business. Ponda must be made a tourist centre. There are many hotels with excellent facilities in Ponda, what is needed is some attraction for tourist to come and spend their time here.”

There are several temples in Ponda that are on tourism brochures like the Shantadurga temple at Kavlem, besides Ramnath, Nagesh, and Mahalaxmi , Ganpati Temple at Bandora, Manguesh and Mahalsa Temple at Priol. All these temples are situated near the highway but the lack of other attractions, parking, accommodation facilities, sends the tourists away quickly.Kavlem Sarpanch Rajesh Kavlekar said tourists do not get rooms near the temples as these accommodations are only allotted to the Mahajans of Temple and tourists are not allowed to live in the rooms.“We have written several times to the Tourism Department to either repair the tourist cottages at Kavlem or hand them over to Kavlem panchayat so as to provide accommodation or other facilities to tourists. So far there has been no positive response from Tourism Department. In order to increase the stay of tourists lots requires to be done. A ropeway, a garden or other options are required to attract tourists. Further we faces parking problem in Kavlem due to which tourist after visiting temples rush to other spots.” [H]