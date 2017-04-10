Tense moments in Davorlim after five panchas skip meet

Margao: The Davorlim Rumdamoll gram sabha saw some tense moments on Sunday as only two of the seven panchas were present when the meeting commenced. As people were getting agitated and there was a fear of a fight erupting between the people and supporters of the absent panchas, the sarpanch frantically called some panchayat member and one former deputy sarpanch arrived soon thereafter thereby defusing the situation.The gram sabha proceeded thereon as there were three panchayat members present. Perhaps not so surprising was the fact that much of the discussion at the gram sabha was in Hindi.

There were heated discussions on the panchayat's failure to clean the drains in time and also manage the garbage problem plaguing the village. Sarpanch Mustaque Shaikh explained how the panchayat had approached the previous MLA who could not help despite being a minister.He said the present MLA has agreed to solve their problems and urged the villagers to have some patience and give him time to do the needful.Supporters of the absentee panchas were seen in their elements raising up issues and defending their panchas as and when necessary.The panchayat approved a surplus budget with major chunk of it coming from the government.