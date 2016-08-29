The actor and the Man: Paresh Rawal

Thespian, film actor and Member of Parliament, Paresh Rawal, will be performing his popular Hindi play ‘Kishan v/s Kanhaiya’, today, August 27 at Kala Academy, as the inaugural play of the Chaturang Theatre Festival. NT BUZZ caught up with the actor for a quick chat.

Janice Rodrigues|NT BUZZ

No person, familiar with the Indian film industry, would be oblivious of Paresh Rawal’s genius. We have admired him as the doting hijra foster father Tikku in ‘Tammanna’, and detested him is the role of the corrupt police inspector Sahoo in ‘Mohra’, but his most memorable and the most lovable role is undoubtedly of the bespectacled, bumbling character of landlord Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the ‘Hera Pheri’ series. Now the people of Goa will get a chance to see the thespian in action, at the Chaturang Theatre Festival that will be inaugurated today at Kala Academy in the Hindi play ‘Kishan v/s Kanhaiya’ to be staged today at 6.30 p.m.

Paresh Rawal has built himself a career that most actors can only aspire to achieve. With a film career that expands over 30 years, the actor has done roles that are varied, performed each with a certain truth that makes every character believable and life like. His contributions to the film industry were recognised by the government when he received the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri in 2014.

Though in the beginning of his career he generally essayed negative roles, with the turn of the century came a turning point in his career, when he starred in a comic role in Hera Pheri. Since then, typical of the Indian cinema’s trait of getting typecast, it’s been mainly a laugh riot when he is on screen.

The play ‘Kishan v/s Kanhaiya’ too is a comedy, albeit a hard-hitting one. For those who are not aware, the highly successful 2012 film, ‘OMG – Oh My God!’ derived its main plot from this play. But the National Award winning actor insists that the play is different from what we got to see in the film. “Though the film ‘Oh My God’ was based on this play, the two are entirely different from each other, other than sharing the bare story line. The play is spicier, and more hard-hitting. The end of the play, its theme and arguments were never part of the film,” says Rawal over a telephonic conversation.

Further comparing the two, Rawal states that the film and play are in two different mediums, and thus the plot has been adapted accordingly. “It is not difficult to adapt a play into a movie or vice versa, you can do that. But you have to have a screenplay, adaptation, delete what is not necessary; basically when adapting a play into a movie, it shouldn’t ruin the words. A play is a word medium, television or film is a visual medium. Thus the ‘wordiness’ or verbosity should be removed when you’re making a film,” says Rawal.

The actor stresses that he feels that the medium of a play or theatre is better to work with as it gives space for improvisation and creativity. “In the making of a film you have to go through a strict guideline, whereas in a play you are at the advantage of changing and improvising things. If a film is canned, it is canned for a lifetime. For a play it can be a little different every time you performed,” he says.

The theme of the play revolves around the concept of God that has an atheist filing a case against God following a catastrophe. Ask him if he personally believes in the concept of God, he asserts that god is everywhere. Be it in your father, mother, he believes god lives in every human being. “If you’ve gone somewhere to eat, in a restaurant for instance, the chef or cook is your god; likewise if you go to the hospital, the doctor is a god; if you’re in the court of law, your judge is the god. The concept of god is constantly changing,” says Rawal. He further explained this statement saying that just as we put our faith in god, we should also put our faith in humans who work with us, as our lives depend on their abilities. But besides humanity he does believe in a higher power. “But besides that there is a power that is almighty. However, I would rather see God in living human beings rather than an idol,” says Rawal.

Being an actor who is known for his comic timing and good family humour, Rawal is the king of his castle. When asked what he thought of the comedy in Indian cinema today, the actor responds: “Comedy has to be good and healthy, not vulgar and crass. The comedy that is lasting and has a kind of after effect, is good comedy to me.” The actor took up another role in 2014 when he won a seat as the Member of Parliament (MP) contesting from Ahmedabad East, as a BJP candidate. When asked about balancing his acting career with politics, and if his actions in one have repercussions on the other, or that politics curbs his creativity, he argues that they are separate entities and they don’t overlap or affect the other. “For example this play was well accepted by the MP’s even. There is no restriction; that is a totally wrong notion, that people who are in politics have restrictions,” he says.

(The Hindi play ‘Kishan v/s Kanhaiya’ will be staged today, August 27 at 6.30 p.m. as a part of the Chaturang Theatre Festival which begins today at Kala Academy. Tickets are available at the venue.)[NT]