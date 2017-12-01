The best of art and literature

Goa is all set to host the eighth edition of the Goa Arts and Literature Festival (GALF). Noted editor Mini Krishnan and eminent historian Ramachandra Guha will deliver the keynote addresses at the inauguration ceremony of the 8th edition of the Goa Arts and Literature Festival (GALF) to be held at the Maquinez Palace Complex, Entertainment Society of Goa on the evening of December 7, 2017. The inaugural function will include the launch of Goa-based Salil Chaturvedi’s ‘In the Sanctuary of a Poem’ and will conclude with a tribute session dedicated to the Late Eunice de Souza.GALF 2017 will shift to The International Centre Goa (ICG), Dona Paula, for the remaining duration, i.e. December 8-10.

GALF 2017 is conceptualised, organised and hosted by The International Centre Goa in association with Goa Writers, with support from the North Eastern Council, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Directorate of Art & Culture, Government of Goa. This year, the festival will be bringing several writers and artists from all across India and abroad, which includes Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, UK, and the USA. Besides writers in English and Konkani, others writing in languages such as Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Malyalam, and Maithili will also be attending GALF 2017. Among the many prominent and acclaimed authors, poets, journalists, and artists attending GALF 2017 are Sahitya Akademi Award winners Ganesh Devy, Ramachandra Guha, Jerry Pinto and Ranjit Hoskote.As in earlier years, GALF 2017 will have a special focus for children and young people, both school and college students. [H]