Mamlatdar’s driver

Shadowman walked into the mamlatdar’s office in Saxtti’s Collectorate building. As he entered the civil supplies office, one official came and whispered in his ears: “Do you know a driver of one of the mamlatdars is doing good ‘paid’ social work. He is helping the people to get their ration cards. He even forgets his own duties and so the particular mamlatdar instead of taking him to task, seeks services of another driver.” Shadowman wondered why the mamlatdar was encouraging such things. In the departments of Goa government, sincere and honest workers suffer while the others make hay while the sun shines, said a person who was standing nearby. Shadowman after moving through the various offices, made his way to the staircase, and came down as the elevator service was suspended as their ‘masters’ were not paid their dues on time.

Will it be BJP vs Congress?

Chella Kumar is the AICC Goa in-charge. Shadowman saw Kumar clad in white dhoti, speaking to media after the conclusion of Congress meeting of minorities in Rumdamol- Navelim. “The real fight is between the Congress and the BJP, and not the AAP. The AAP is nowhere. Look at the Delhi government, how badly the AAP is running it,” reacted Kumar over the attempts being made by the AAP to make inroads in Salcete, which was once the bastion of Congress. Shadowman has seen how the GPCC president Luizinho Faleiro kick-start the election campaign right in his home turf and that too on the day he celebrated his birthday. The AICC minority cell chairman – Khurshid Ahmed’s minority-wooing meeting at Rumdamol, has come as a great succor for the Navelim candidate, and the readers can clearly guess who that one will be. “We have made mistake in the past, and that forced Goans to elect the BJP. But seeing the communalism of the BJP at the national level, the people have realized, how badly the Congress is needed in Goa to rule,” Ahmed voiced.

Churchill in election race

Thinking of taking a break from his daily routine, Shadowman arrived at the rest house at Monte Hill. But, seeing Churchill Alemao entering the restaurant of the rest house, probably to address the media, Shadowman peeped in to know what Churchill was up to. “Will he still blame the EVMs,” a thought crossed Shadowman’s mind. And soon, he heard Alemao talking. “The BJP government has increased the tariff of Madgao-Velankanni train. If I was the MP, this would not have happened. Over 2 lakh devotees go to Velankanni for novenas and feast,” Alemao said, trying to cash in on the issue. Shadowman has gathered that Benaulim constituency, where his daughter Valanka unimaginably bit the dust during the last 2012 election over ‘faulty EVMs’ is still closer to his heart. Be it independent, or on Congress ticket, or on the GVP ticket, Churchill will be in the race this time too.

‘Seating’ at MMC meeting

Margao Municipal Council’s meeting was bit different. The seating arrangement was made for the civil society members at a raised platform – surrounding the councillors’ table. “Former chief minister Dr Wilfred D’Souza’s photo needs to be placed in line with the photos of the historians and great Indian leader,” voiced chairperson Babita Prabhudesai. A resolution was passed to that effect. Some of the residents sitting behind the chairperson’s chair started whispering. Shadowman saw the former chairperson and councillor Arthur D’Silva noting it. “Look at them (referring to the citizens and a few journalists) how they are sitting and talking behind you. There has to be some decency,” he voiced. The chairperson Babita remained unmoved, knowing well that taking on the media at the time when she is in the midst of car controversy would not be the right thing. That being not expected from the chair, D’Silva made a reference to ‘Sholay’ saying these members of the civil society are becoming ‘Gabars.’ Advocate Rajeev Gomes attending the meeting just smiled.

Luizinho’s birthday celebration

Luizinho Faleiro celebrated his birthday recently. Shadowman noted how the leaders from various political parties greeted him. Ticket aspirants and ticket selectors all made it to Borda to wish the former chief minister. Shadowman saw Churchill Alemao and his family greeting Faleiro in the morning and Taleigao MLA Babush Monserrate and a couple of Independent MLAs also doing so. This has indeed created a new political circle. “Central leaders also wished Faleiro on his birthday. They were amazed to see the crowd thronging Faleiro’s residence. Faleiro is surely contesting the election this time,” Shadowman heard a close supporter of Luizinho telling a North Goa Congress youth worker. [NT]