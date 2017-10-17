Thousands flock to Colva for fama celebration

Colva: Fama was celebrated on Monday with traditional pomp and solemnity at the Our Lady of Mercy Church in the village of Colva.Thousands of devotees flocked to the church to pay their respect and homage to the ‘Menino Jesu’ (Infant Jesus) and seek divine blessing.The high mass was celebrated at 5.30am by the parish priest Fr Joseph D’Silva along with other priests during which the statuette of Infant Jesus was brought down from the casket, placed on the altar thereafter carried in a solemn procession around the church before it was kept for public veneration of the devotees till late night.People of all faiths strongly believe the statuette or the ring on his fingers has miraculous powers and flock here to seek blessings to conceive, for cures of various ailments including fractured limbs and even to bless marriages.

People, including young mothers, brave the scorching sun to stand in a serpentine queue to venerate the statuette of Infant Jesus with a ‘umo’ (kiss). Infants are especially brought for ‘Fama’ so that they are touched to the image of Infant Jesus.Fama is the beginning of the seven-day novena before the feast. Colva police, along with traffic police, took care of security and traffic arrangements for the fama. [TOI]