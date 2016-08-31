Tiatr Review J P Pereira – Padri

‘Padri’, the nonstop show from Prince Jacob Productions has now been revived in the tiatr format. After staging more than 300 shows and subsequently released as a feature film, this family melodrama written and directed by Jacob still has a following.

The story portrays a tale of love, greed and sacrifice. Angela is a widow who lives with her three brothers-in-law, Savio, Julius and Reagan. Savio is in the seminary, Julius is employed and the Reagan is enjoying his college life. Although they are not rich there is love between them. Julius gets married and Anushka enters the household. She is rich, pampered and a brat. Soon the family is disrupted. Savio is to be ordained as a priest and the two younger brothers are eyeing his share of the property. Then continue the sorrow of the priest and the widowed sister-in-law.

The script of the play is fine as it is a revival of the story that took place some years ago. In today’s scenario it does seem dated. Kapil Chari’s set looks nice while the trick scenes and light effects are good. The cast too gives their best. Annie does her role of the widowed Angela well. Diana is the old spinster looking for a husband and Valencia is the scheming Anushka, beautiful yet extremely evil. Anthony San plays the role of the priest, Jose is the cunning Julius and Keegan plays the carefree Reagan. The three lend credence to their roles. Jacinto is the crooked Roldao. Jacob is Pobre, the unwanted uncle who tries to set things right with his wit and Humbert is the cook, the sacristan and others creating humour all the time.

The band has Seby, Mathias on trumpets, Aniceto on drums, Richard on keyboard and Rizban on the bass. Jacob and Anthony San render the opening song. There are other songs by Annie, Valencia, Jose, Cajetan de Curtorim, Keegan and others. Solos by Bonnie Alvin and a duo from Jacob with Humbert need a special mention. For those who have not seen the play before, do watch it. The others can watch to revive nostalgic memories.[NT]