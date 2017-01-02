Tivim house burgled

Mapusa: Sandip Shet Tanawade, the victim, complained to Mapusa police that the culprits gained entry into his house by breaking the main door open and decamped with cash Rs 2.95 lakh and gold worth Rs 1.5 lakh.Tanawade and his family members were out of the house when the burglars struck. PSI Altino Fernandes is investigating on the case under the supervision of PI Tushar Lotlikar. [H]