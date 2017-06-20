Today, meet Tomazinho at TAG’s ‘Meet the artiste’ programme

Panaji: Lamberto Thomas Cardozo, popularly known as Tomazinho Cardozo, a well-known personality in the cultural and literature field, will be the artiste of the month at the ‘Meet the artiste’ programme organised by Tiatr Academy of Goa (TAG), which is to be held on June 20 at 4pm, at Institute Menezes Braganza’s conference hall, Panaji. The programme will be anchored by the tiatr personality and Konkani writer William Fernandes.

Born on April 14, 1946, in Pomburpa, Bardez, Cardozo acted for the first time in the tiatr ‘Odruxtti Jivit’, written and directed by his brother Joao Cardozo and staged in Saipem, Candolim, in 1957. He then started singing and acting in tiatrs staged on the occasion of village/wards feasts in and around Candolim.

Writer, director and lyricist Cardozo scripted and directed his first tiatr ‘Khaxea Bhoinn’ in 1964 and staged it at Saipem, Candolim, and since 1974 showcased his creative talent at the tiatr competitions organized by Kala Academy.

Among the many awards he has bagged are the ‘Life-time Contribution to Tiatr Award’ by the Tiatr Academy of Goa, ‘Dalgado Puroskar’ by the Dalgado Konknni Akademi, ‘Fr Antonio Pereira Award’ from Thomas Stephen’s Konkani Kendra, ‘Vavraddeabcho Ixtt Award’, and literary awards from Kala Academy for his books ‘Kanttech Kantte’ and ‘Thembe’ and from Konkani Basha Mandal for his books ‘Jhelo’ and ‘Paklleo’.

Tiatr lovers and Cardozo’s fans are requested to take part in this interactive programme. (TOI)