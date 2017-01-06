Tourists face harrowing time on pothole-dotted Saligao road

Saligao: Tourists especially riding two-wheelers along the Saligao stretch of CHOGM road are put to a lot of hardships as the road is ridden with gaping potholes for the last few months. Oblivious tourists are more so at the receiving end as the road is hot-mix carpeted so they over-speed but fail to negotiate potholes.

The villagers brought the pothole issue to the notice of the village panchayat requesting the panchas to write to the PWD to repair the potholes and speed-breakers immediately.One such pothole can be seen on a speed breaker near St Ann’s chapel at Saligao and the other near Florentine Restaurant.

According to villagers during the night time, tourists over-speed and are unaware of the potholes resulting in many fatal accidents due to poor visibility and non-functioning of streetlights.Villagers have informed the village panchayat that the speed breakers are in need of urgent repairs in Saligao and are hoping that the issue will be addressed as soon as possible.Saligao sarpanch Eknath Oraskar told this daily that the village panchayat will be writing to the PWD to repair all speed-breakers and potholes in the jurisdiction of Saligao. [NT]