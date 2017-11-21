Town and Country Planning Department to decide on land conversions

Panaji: The issues of illegal conversion of orchard land and non development lands, facilitating legal conversion of land and new planning and development authorities to be carved out will be discussed at the upcoming town and country planning board meeting, TCP minister Vijai Sardesai said on Monday.”We require amendments in the present act by which such blatant illegalities done by people in such a brazen manner is clamped down with bigger punishments including imprisonment up to one year (for illegal conversion of land). This is being taught about. We will discuss this at length,” Sardesai said.

At the same time the government needs to facilitate legal conversion of land where it is deserving. “Several institutions have come to us like curches, temples, masjids, old age homes, educational institutions, saying they can’t do anything because the entire process of conversion has been paralysed. “We have to take a decision about how to restart it and how to institutionalise it,” he said.Where PDAs are concerned the first step of legislation to have three chief town planners has been completed. “There is growing urbanisation. Wherever there is huge urbanisation, these areas have to be brought in as planned areas,” he said, adding that the framework with which these will be brought under PDA is left to be decided.”Hopefully we will reach some sort of consensus after which the proposal will be forwarded to the government. It can also be further debated on in the cabinet but the main, proper stand will be taken by TCP on these main issues,” he said. [TOI]