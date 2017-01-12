‘Treat minerals as shared inheritance’

Panjim: A petition recently launched by Mines, Minerals & People (MM&P) called ‘This is the future we need’ points out that since minerals are a shared inheritance, it is the duty to protect it for all generations to enjoy.The MM&P petition asks Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of UTs and the Prime Minister to treat minerals as a shared inheritance, and implement zero loss mining, saving all receipts into a Permanent Fund for the people, and to pay out a citizen’s dividend from the real income.

The Goenchi Mati Movement is advocating the same principles be adopted by all political parties contesting the elections for the Goa Legislative Assembly.In the Goa mining case, the Supreme Court ruled that all mining during the period Nov 22, 2007 up to Sept 10, 2012 was illegal. Goa Foundation therefore estimates that Rs 65,058 crore was recoverable on account of illegal mining.Instead of recovering this staggering amount, the BJP government renewed the leases to the same miners, as there were no auctions or other attempts to get the full value of the minerals, Goa Foundation estimated that there was a further loss of Rs. 79,836 crore.