Trees felled at Alto-Dabolim

Vasco: the Forest Department officials from Mormugao along with Sancoale sarpanch Ramakant Borkar on Thursday inspected the site located on Alto Dabolim road leading to St Jacinto Island and found that over 15 trees were cut down illegally.The officials also found the labourers engaged in the activity were allegedly attempting to cut down more trees in the property.According to the Range Forest Officer E Braganza, the Forest Department received information on the deforestation activity in the evening. He immediately sent his team to the site and joined them later.

"After inspecting the property, we were shocked to note that several trees were illegally cut down by the culprit. They were making efforts to chop down more trees in the property which is located on a hilly terrain. We have prepared a report and will book a case against the property owner as we have not given any permission to cut any trees in the said property," he told.Sancoale sarpanch Ramakant Borkar said, "A concerned citizen approached us complaining of deforestation activity taking place in our jurisdiction. When we visited the site we found that a huge forest cover was destroyed as trees were felled. The culprit set fire to the dried up trees and branches. We will not tolerate such menace and hence we have asked the Forest Department officials to take action against the culprits involved in the deforestation".