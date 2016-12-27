Two day Tribal Festival on January 7-8, 2017

The sixth edition of two-day tribal festival is set to be organised by the Adivasi Sangatna, Quepem on January 7 and January 8, 2017.The festival aims at reviving, promoting and preserving the State’s unique traditional games, culture and cuisine, especially the customs of the tribal population.This year the festival is being organised at the Village Panchayat Ground, Xeldem – Quepem. The Tribal Association will organise various events, competitions, folklore programmes and special programmes for children. On January 7, the festival will commence at 3 p.m. and on January 8, the festival will begin from 10 a.m. onwards for the whole day.

Nilesh Cabral, chairman, Goa Tourism Development Corporation said, “The Tribal Festival is very unique and brings out the essence of the tribal population who live in Goa and follow certain customs and traditions. The festival is being given a boost by Goa Tourism as tourists will get insights into Goa’s lesser known communities and their lifestyles.”Traditional games like chateani, logoreani, ton barani—guli danda, preparation of traditional items like mol’la (palm leaf mat), san’n (broom making), nivoni (paddy grass weaving) and fulla fati (head bands of flowers), stalls with traditional instruments and kapdam (clothing) unique to the tribal community, preparation of fov, ambil (nachni porridge), pita gulio, pinagre, donne, sanna, pattoleo, shevyo and soji will be on display and sale.The annual souvenir of the Tribal Association will also be released on January 7, 2017.This year the tribal festival is expected to draw large crowds, both tourists and locals as the uniqueness of the festival has been promoted widely and has generated keen interest from tourists. [NT]