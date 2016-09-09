Two held, 3 rescued in flesh trade raid

Margao: The anti-human trafficking unit, Margao, on Thursday, conducted a raid and arrested two Delhi-based persons in connection with alleged flesh trade and rescued three girls.

Police inspector of anti-human trafficking unit Loveleen Dias said that the two alleged accused were trapped alongwith the three victim girls. She said that the car, in which the girls were brought, was also seized. Police said that V Yadav, 44 and Mahendra Kharebanda, 61, both from Delhi, who were allegedly responsible for bringing the victim girls to Goa from Delhi, were arrested and lodged in custody.

Police said that the victims are from Pune, Calcutta and Mumbai who were contacted by the alleged accused and on Monday they were brought to Goa. Police said that the girls were kept in a hotel at Calangute.

PI Dias said that following a tip-off, on Thursday at around at 3.45 p.m, they conducted the raid at the KTC bus stand area and detained all of them.

Further, upon verification, an offence was registered and statements of the victims were recorded. The arrested alleged accused will be produced before the Margao JMFC on Friday for remand so that further investigation can be conducted.

The arrested persons are learnt to have confessed to having brought the girls for prostitution activities. Police have registered the offence against the two under various sections of the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act.[NT]