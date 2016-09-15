Unearthing the heart of the Romantics

Goa University’s Visiting Research Professors Programme in association with St Xavier’s College, Mapusa will hold a series of five lectures and demonstrations on the topic of “The Tell Tale Heart – The Romantic Explosion” to be delivered by Mark Troop, Visiting Research Professor Anthony Gonsalves Chair in Western Music. The course will be held at St Xavier’s College, Mapusa from September 26 to September 30. NT BUZZ in conversation with Troop to find out more.

Janice Rodrigues | NT BUZZ

In a bid to spread awareness and garner more patronage for western music, the Goa University through the Anthony Gonsalves Chair has taken the initiative to host a series of lectures on the subject. We are often enamoured by the soothing, preppy or sometimes fiery notes of the classics, but rarely do we get to understand the circumstances or the frame of mind that led the musicians to create such masterpieces. In a bid to give a deeper insight into the making of the classics, Mark Troop, Visiting Research Professor Anthony Gonsalves Chair in Western Music, under Goa University’s VRP Programme, will be conducting a lecture series on the topic ‘The Tell Tale Heart – The Romantic Explosion’.

Speaking about the course, Troop explains the itinerary of the course and the need to spread knowledge of western classical music and its background. Having already conducted a course previously on the brief history of all European music, including asides on African, Amazonian and Far Eastern styles and history, however, he had then mainly concentrated on what made the so-called classical superstars – Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert – very prominent. “The topic is the dawn of the Romantic age in western music. Now I’m covering what happened right after the previous phase: how the pieces that many feel define the entire western classical genre – Tchaikovsky 1812 overture, or Carmen’s Habanera, or the Carmina Burana – how those defining classical pieces came into being,” says Troop.

What enchants people about this era is that the music tugs at the strings of your heart, and it was music made from the heart too. “Where in the previous generation the musicians were concerned to keep a balance between form and emotion, in the Romantic era they just chucked form aside and concentrated on personal expression, so all Romantic classical pieces concentrate on heightened states of emotion,” says Troop. Thus the romantics had all developed their own special language of the heart across the European landscape.

The music of the Romantics belonged to the non-conformists and there were many strong proponents of the styles – at the piano were maestros like Chopin, Lizst, Schumann; while orchestral music was the forte belonging to the likes of Brahms, Mahler, Bruckner, while the opera was taken over by Verdi, Wagner, Bizet; and concerto was the playing field of Tchaikovsky, Grieg amongst many others.

When asked why there was such a huge shift in the thinking of musicians of the era, Troop states that the shift began taking ground in the Classical Period itself but then analyses the events that led to the paradigm shift, and Beethovan’s role in it: “The Classical Period contains the Romantic explosion in miniature. All of the seeds are there, waiting to be exploited. The man who provokes the change is Beethoven – the great experimenter who threw aside the shackles of subservience. This was the original Romantic attitude – the artist as the equal of kings and princes!”

Troop has been in the music scene for ever since he can remember. His Chamber Music Company has completed 25 years of existence and continues to have a stronghold on the music scene in Europe. The British group has performed in concert halls all over the world and promotes western music in all its forms. “We do rare classical – things that the other professionals don’t get around to playing! Things that we feel need playing again. We like to work alongside other genres too. This year we did one big Chilean gig in London, and several Argentine tango gigs. I’ve also created concerts of Chinese and Japanese music with the Company, as London is very diverse, and also one or two concerts with Indian musicians and dancers,” elaborates the pianist.

Speaking about rare classics, troop states that people often tend to play the same pieces repeatedly and that probably 75 per cent of all the music ever written doesn’t generally get played. This led him to work towards getting to the fore rare pieces of music. “We source the good old stuff – music that has been neglected for the wrong reasons – and resurrect it,” says Troop. Additionally his company had also initiated a project called the Latin American Roadshow in London. “It catered to the fact that there are so many Latin Americans in London who have no voice at all. People keep paying for big artists to come when London already has better artists living in the capital. We promoted not just music, but also poetry, dance, puppetry, food, acrobatics and film, as well as new work,” says Troop.

Ask him what the future holds, he quips: “The future is India!” Mark with his wife, soprano Patricia Rozario, are getting ready for the maiden performance at the newly re-opened Royal Opera House in Mumbai on October 21. “It is a huge honour for us to be the first act allowed into the new building,” he says. They are also in preparation of a new festival to be held at Old Goa’s St Augustine’s Church in early November called Da Capo Sammelan. “It will be an international music festival featuring western music in Goa. And next year we shall produce our third opera in India using only Indian soloists through our educational foundation, Giving Voice to India. We shall bring this to Goa after premiering at the new Opera House,” he concludes.

(A series of five lectures on ‘The Tell Tale Heart – The Romantic Explosion’ will be conducted by Professor Mark Troop, Visiting Research Professor, Anthony Gonsalves Chair in Western Music at St Xavier’s College, Mapusa Goa from September 26 to September 30, 2016 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For details and registration, email vrpp@unigoa.ac.in or visit www.unigoa.ac.in/vrpp. The direct link to online registration is https://goo.gl/forms/snk2EKj6Kcn5Y3K53)[NT]