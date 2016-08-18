‘United for Mother Goa’ to take on govt

Panaji: Goa Foundation Director Claude Alvares and social activist Prajal Sakhardande, along with Judith Almeida, Iris Passainha and other citizens, have come forward to fight the BJP-led government by forming a group called United for Mother Goa.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Alvares said that the BJP government has failed to resolve a host of issues including illegal mining, finalising the Regional Plan, Mopa airport, MoI issue, casinos, the Investment Promotion Board, drug trade and flesh trade.

Stating that Goa needs a political revolution in 2017, if the land is to be preserved and protected, he said that the group will continuously work to educate Goans about the necessity to have good political leaders who will be true to Goa and its survival.

It will also educate Goans about the evils of a party or the good of another and its effect on the existence of Goa and Goenkarponn so that the people of Goa can make an informed decision. At the same time they will place certain expectations on the person whom they would choose to lead them and also stated that if they find an honest candidate they are ready to support them.

Speaking on the group’s objectives, Alvares stated that the group will support the idea of the Goenchi Mati Fund as advocated by the Supreme Court, protection of the mother tongue Konkani, scrapping of the Regional Plan 2021 and formulation of new RP with people’s participation, special status to Goa and upgradation of Dabolim airport to be a civilian airport catering to all of Goa.[H]