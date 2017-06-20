Panaji: Representatives of the state’s entertainment and tourism industry on Monday demanded that the state government file an FIR against Sadhvi Saraswati for her recent hate speech. The delegation, led by singer Hema Sardesai, condemned the Sadhvi’s remarks over consumption of beef and her endorsement of taking up arms. Sardesai said the fraternity would launch a unity march on July 16 for communal harmony (TOI)