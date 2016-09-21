Uri attacks: BJP-MGP talks may be moving to Delhi.

Panjim: The dastardly attack in Uri Kashmir which killed 18 of India’s soldiers, may have a piquant impact in the politics of Goa. The scheduled talks between the BJP and the MGP later this week over seat-sharing in the Goa elections, in Goa may either have to be rescheduled or held in Delhi, given Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s round the clock engagements in Delhi.With the Prime Minister monitoring the situation on the border and having asked the Cabinet Committee on Security, which includes the Defence Minister, to draw up a menu of options to respond to Pakistan, the Defence Minister’s Goa visit seems to be in doubt.This could cause a few problems for the BJP and the MGP since the MGP needs to get a fair indication of the number of seats, the BJP is willing to give them before September 30 when the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) deadline for the MGP to break ties with the BJP and fight the elections supported by the BBSM and the breakaway RSS cadre Goa led by Subhash Velingkar. However, top BJP leaders say, if Parrikar can’t come to Goa, the BJP and MGP leaders will meet in Delhi“New Delhi is not far away just 2-3 hours by air. The BJP and MGP leaders can go anytime for meetings and Nitin Gadkari is also in Delhi,” said an official, who did not want to be named.Sources in the BJP, however, are optimistic that there would be no such issues. A few BJP officials Herald spoke to have rejected the reports, saying there is nothing like that. Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar too said there is nothing as has been reported and there won’t be any effect on the MGP alliance or otherwise.[H]