US national alleges rape after tantric massage in Korgao

Mapusa: Pernem police on Wednesday arrested a yoga teacher on charges of allegedly raping a US national on the pretext of giving her a ‘tantric massage’ in the remote village of Korgao, away from the coastal belt of Pernem in north Goa. Pernem police said the US national lodged a complaint on Tuesday, alleging that the accused yoga teacher, Pratik Kumar Agarwal, 38, committed the offence on the pretext of giving her a tantric massage at Korgao on February 2. The survivor complained to police that the yoga teacher allegedly sexually assaulted and molested her. She further alleged that the accused had also committed a similar act with another foreign national, a Canadian woman. “The tourist arrived in Goa on January 31 to attend a seven-day yoga teacher’s training course with the accused yoga teacher. She came across the course which was advertised on a website and had registered for it online. The course package included stay and meals. The woman came to Goa, along with a group of seven persons from other countries,” a police officer told TOI.

The accused yoga teacher had set up his centre in two houses in Korgao, which he had taken on rent. The survivor was staying at the same yoga centre. The yoga teacher first conducted a group session with all participants. The alleged incident occured later during a one-on-one session with the survivor, police said.Pernem police have registered the offence under Sections 376 and 354 A of IPC, and have arrested the accused. The survivor was sent to Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, for a medical examination, while her statements and that of her Canadian friend have been recorded under Section 164 Cr.PC before the judicial magistrate first class, Pernem. The Canadian woman has also alleged that she was molested by the accused yoga teacher.

The survivor is scheduled to leave Goa on February 12. The accused, who was residing in Siolim, Bardez, has been remanded to eight days police custody. “We have recorded statements of the other students attending the yoga training and they have not mentioned about any such incident,” said a police officer. PI Rahul Parab is investigating the case.This is the second such incident reported in Pernem. In December 2013, a non-resident Indian was arrested by Pernem police for allegedly raping a German woman at a yoga centre in Mandrem, another coastal village in Pernem taluka. [TOI]