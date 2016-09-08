Utorda leads the way in promoting inter-religious bond.

Utorda: Utorda leads the way in promoting perfect bond among between the Hindus and Christians in the village.

“Every year, the members of United Club of Utorda visit every native Hindu house and exchange fruits and sweets; and the tradition goes on,” says immediate past president Trindade Fernandes.

This year, President Agnelo Pereira, Secretary Ulorica Fernandes and a strong delegation of women visited the Hindu families. The Hindu families reciprocated the gesture on the occasion of village feast day in November by partaking in high mass procession.

Last year, Nakash Borkar was the convenor of the church feast committee and did a commendable job.

Past president Govind Kantak is happy about this development.

Rocky Noronha, another resident, eagerly awaits Ganesh festival as this is only opportunity to meet the village Hindu brethren as they all come together on this occasion. [H]