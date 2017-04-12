Vaddem locals complain of nuisance by anti-social elements, seek relief

Vasco: The residents of Vaddem along with Parish Priest of St Andrews Church Vasco Fr Gabriel Coutinho on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Mormugao Municipal Council Chief Officer Deepali Naik seeking relief from nuisance created by anti-social elements.The memorandum is signed by over 40-odd Vaddem residents and copies of which has been submitted to the police, the Mormugao deputy collector and other elected representatives.The Vaddem residents also have appealed to the Mormugao Municipal Council to clean the Vaddem beach and its surrounding area which is severely affected due to the garbage menace.In their memorandum, the residents have complaint that the nuisance created by the anti-social elements at Vaddem seashore has been adversely affecting the quality of life of the locals especially their children.

“The public nuisance created by the anti-social elements at Vaddem seashore at odd hours in our locality and especially near the seashore is having adverse impact on our young children and all other residents. Youth ride their motorcycles at full speed, mostly with triple seat pillion, and cause many accidents,” said an elderly complainant.He further complained that “These anti-social elements bring lot of liquor and possibly even drugs for selling them to innocent youngsters; after drinking, they break glass bottles and create a dangerous situation for the residents.”Therefore, the residents have asked the authorities to tackle this menace at the earliest. They have also appealed to the Mormugao Municipal Council to clean the Vaddem beach and its surrounding as the area has been severely affected by garbage menace.

"The complaint by the residents is genuine and thus we have appealed to the all authorities concerned to act on the same. Police have assured to intensify their patrolling, similarly in an effort to clean the area and especially the Vaddem beach which is full of garbage and thrash including liquor bottles, the Mormugao Municipal Council Chief Officer Deepali Naik has assured total cooperation. She has in fact assured that she would take all possible steps towards maintaining cleanliness in the area with the help of residents," Fr Gabriel Coutinho told reporters.