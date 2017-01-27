Valankani Boys win Anton Joao memorial football tournament

Panjim: Valankani Boys, merces clinched the Anton Joao memorial 7- a-side football tournament defeating Sebastian boys, Goa Velha 3-2 via the tie- breaker after playing a goalless draw during regulation time. The final, witnessed by a large crowd, was organised by Kraftwork Nite at St Agostinho ground, Santa Cruz, on Thursday in the penalty shoot-out, both the teams scored two tries. Isaac hit shot on the post while Jotesh and Suraj scored scored for the winners.Deepak Valeiro scored for Sebastian boys while Raju’s try was saved by Beniston. In the sudden death, Elton scored for Valankani boys while Agnelo’s attempt was saved by Beniston.

In the first half, the teams tried to break the deadlock but failed to find the net. Suraj of Valankani Boys saw his close range effort blocked by the rival keeper Agnelo. Sebastian Boys missed their regular players which allowed Valankani boys enjoy the lion’s share of exchanges. Elton missed a silter for Goa Velha in the second half.Deepak of Sebastian Boys was awarded for his first goal in the final. Suraj of Valankani boys was decalred the man of the final. Fr Alexandre Pereira, Pereira priest of Santa cruz Church, was the chief guest. Guests of honour included Baba Rodrigues, former panch of St Agostinho ward and Ulhas Naik, former sarpanch of St Cruz Special invitees were Santan Fernandes, former football player of customs; cliff Araujo, ex- customs volleyball player and Seby Antao, social worker of St Cruz. Johny and bushka and Les Amigos were in attendance and entertained the crowd with their exciting music and lovely songs. Earlier, Jeslyn Fernandeswelcomed and later proposed the vote of thanks. In all, eight teams participated in the tournament. [H]