Valpoi yet to utilise jubilee fund for upgrading ground

Valpoi: The proposed upgradation of the Valpoi Municipal Council (VMC) ground has been pending for over two years with municipality yet to utilise the special grants under the Goa government’s golden jubilee Liberation package.It may be recalled that special grants were given to the municipalities in the State under the Golden Jubilee Liberation package so that the civic bodies could undertake major developmental projects within their jurisdiction.The funds to the tune Rs 1 crore, which were sanctioned by the State Government to Valpoi Municipal Council (VMC) under the liberation package, have been lying unused.

At the last council meeting, it was decided to utilise the funds to upgrade the municipal ground with various facilities.The proposal was drafted and the same was sent to the Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) for approval. But till date the said proposal awaits DMA’s approval.It has now been revealed that the file has gone missing. VMC officials, who have been rallying behind the proposal, seem to have failed in their attempts.

The proposal included laying of grass with water micro system facilities at the ground, seats and facilities related to various sports.VMC chairman Ramdas Shirodkar said, “It would have been a unique ground for the youth to enjoy the various sports activities but unfortunately the DMA is not cooperating. Efforts are on to utilise the funds to upgrade the municipal ground.”

Bashir Sheikh, a sportsman said, “The municipality is not at all serious regarding the upgradation of the municipal ground. Since more than two years there have been talks and no action to utilise the Rs one crore funds to upgrade the ground. VMC has failed to implement even basic requirements such as water facilities at the ground. There is a lot of dust pollution on the ground and some youth have themselves installed micro sprinklers to contain the dust pollution.”Riyaz Beig, a local youth also demanded that the government seriously look into the upgradation of the municipal ground as early as possible. [H]