Varca Sports Club come on top in tough contest.

Benaulim: In an evenly matched contest, Varca SC entered the finals of 12th Bebe Costa Memorial Cup Football Tournament beating Cuncolim Union 6-5 via the tie breaker, played at St John, the Baptist grounds, Benaulim, on Tuesday. The first half did not see any figures on the scoreboard even though there were good chances which were missed by both the teams. It was in the second half that the match enlivened, as the teams exchanged a goal each with Varca SC taking the lead through Joylon Cardozo in the last ten minutes, and then, a few minutes before end, Cuncolim Union rallied and levelled through Frazer Fernandes. Varca SC defender Columban Noronha played well, clearing the ball to safety whenever Cuncolim Union offensive line came up. Varca SC midfield worked hard which saw Elvis Fernandes and Joylon Cardozo combining well and spraying good passes to strikers Macline Mascarenhas and Jason Fernandes who were closely marked by the Cuncolim Union defenders.Cuncolim Union defenders , Trevon Dias and Myron Fernandes kept a close watch on Varca SC’s Jason Fernandes who often tried to sneak in for the through ball.Both the sessions of play were evenly contested.In the last fifteen minutes, both the keepers had a tough time under the bar but even then, Varca keeper Carmo Rebello as well as Cuncolim Union keeper Sheikh Sahil stood strong. As the teams were tied 1-1 during regulation time, the tie breaker system was adopted and Varca SC proved to be better shooters. Varca SC will now meet Maina SC in the finals. [NT]