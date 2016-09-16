Vasco cylinder blast, robbery: cops on lookout of youth.

Vasco:Verna police are on lookout for a 19-year-old youth who allegedly set a LPG cylinder afire and committed theft from a restaurant at Aman Colony, Vidhyanagar-Zuarinagar during the intervening night of September 13 and 14.

Verna police suspect that Azad Shamsher (19), a native of Jharkhand who was working as a helper in the restaurant owned by Abdul Sattar first committed theft of hard cash of Rs 45,000 and jewellery totally worth Rs 1.60 lakh and then set fire due to which a domestic cylinder burst. It is learnt that the restaurant owner had gone to his relatives place to celebrate Eid. The wall of a restaurant besides other material has got damaged.

Verna police conducted the panchanama and registered the case of fire and theft under Section 381 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police sub-inspector Anand Shirodkar is investigating the case under the supervision of PI Shailesh Narvekar. [NT]