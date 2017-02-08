Vasco police seek collector’s permission to get rid of twenty corroding oil barrels

Vasco: Twenty barrels with remnants of oil which are highly opaque viscous and containing high

Taking cognizance of the same, on January 2, Vasco police wrote to the South Goa District magistrate to issue orders to destroy the remnants of corroded barrels and its samples. Vasco police is now waiting for a formal order from the magistrate to destroy the same.

“We have made letter to the collector, South Goa, to issue us orders to destroy the 20 barrels with

remnants of oil and we are waiting to receive some positive orders soon,” said a senior police officer

from Vasco police station.Police also claimed that these oil barrels are posing high health risk to the

lives of policemen working at the police station and therefore before next monsoon if the same is

not disposed off, then, there are high possibilities of more leakages of oil from the barrels in the next

monsoon and this could be hazardous to environment in and around Vasco police station building.

Similar oil barrels seized by the Verna police have been lying in Verna police station premises as well

as at Birla outpost under Verna police station. Oil from these corroded barrels too has started leaking

