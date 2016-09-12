Velingkar’s show of strength today.

Panjim: The newly-formed breakaway group of the RSS – Goa Prant – led by Subhash Velingkar will hold its first convention on Sunday. More than 1500 RSS members are expected to attend. The convention will be a show of strength of the breakaway group and will decide its strategy on strengthening the movement for the Medium of Instruction (MoI) launched by Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM).

The convention, which is expected to be attended by prominent RSS swayam sevaks from across the State, will discuss on contributing in a major way to the BBSM movement. The convention will also deliberate on strengthening the ‘shakhas’ and attracting more people towards it.

Velingkar, who is spearheading the BBSM, was relieved from his post as Goa RSS chief on August 31 after the manch (BBSM) showed its intent to float a political party to counter BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls. Velingkar and his supporters had detached themselves from the Konkan Prant, and formed the Goa Prant, directly communicating with the Nagpur Headquarters. Efforts to broker peace appear to have failed as RSS has appointed it new chief in Goa. Velingkar said there were no attempts to broker peace between BBSM and BJP.

Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who was in Goa to celebrate the Ganesh festival, was expected to hold a dialogue between BBSM and BJP. BBSM has not received any communication from Parrikar, a senior BBSM leader told Herald.Sources close to Velingkar said there is no question of them supporting BJP as the party has failed on the main demand of withdrawing grants to English medium schools.

Meanwhile, in a fresh move to bring the BJP-led State government to its knees, the Goa Prant has decided to actively involve women in their fight demanding the mother tongue as the MoI.

Laxman Behre is new RSS chief in Goa

RSS on Saturday announced that Laxman Behre will be its new Goa Vibhag Sangh Chalak, giving a clear signal to the rebel faction that its existence is not being recognised.

"The appointment of Laxman Behre as Goa Vibhag Sangh Chalak was issued last evening by RSS Headquarters. In yet another order, Mahesh Dhavalikar has been designated as Karyavah of Konkan Prant," a senior Sangh official said.RSS had relieved Subhash Velingkar from the post of Goa Vibhag Sangh Chalak after the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) had showed its intent to float a political party ahead of the Goa Legislative Assembly elections to oppose BJP.