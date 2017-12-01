Villages will not be kept in darkness: Madkaikar

Panjim: The Goa government is considering granting State funds to village panchayats that are unable to bear the expense of street light facilities.Members of Canacona, Latambarcem panchayats were among the villages that approached Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar expressing concern over lack of finances.“The village panchayats are facing financial crunch over extension of street lights and therefore requested for financial support from the government. As per JERC guidelines, the Electricity Department does not bear the expenses for the scheme but we will ensure the villages are not in darkness,” the minister told Herald, after a meeting with the BJP karyakartas, including grassroots elected public representatives, at party head office on Thursday.He added, “Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is aware of the problems. He has agreed for a separate provision wherein the village panchayats will be offered State funds for extending street lights,” he said even as a final a nod on the approval is awaited.The minister was also informed of poor maintenance of LED street lights, to which he assured quick action.

Meanwhile, Corporators from Panjim also met Madkaikar thanking him for replacing street lights on main roads with LED fixtures and requested him to replace old light fixtures in the interiors of the constituency with LED lights as at many places the old lights fixtures are not functioning.The delegation also highlighted that though the Power Department spent money and effort to ensure 100 percent underground power cabling in the city, new nuisance of over ground pole to pole strung data cables have been increasing.The delegation requested him to remove the cables and free the city from the dangling menace to which the minister assured to discuss this state-wide with the concerned and form a policy regarding data cabling.Madkaikar also assured the delegation to look into the ‘demand for replacement of damaged local poles and informed that tender for procuring 100 new poles has been floated.’ He also assured that rest of city, including Ribandar, will soon have underground power cabling to improve reliability of service. [H]