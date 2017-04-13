Vineet treble hands Goa Police easy win

Mapusa: Goa Police Sports Club scored a well deserved 3-0 win over ICSC Paroda in the GFA’s First Division League match played at Duler Stadium, here on Wednesday.It was a fine hat-trick by Vineet Bugde that helped Goa Police collect full points and go to 12 points from 6 matches, while ICSC Paroda stay on 2 points from five matches.The winners were clearly the best side in Wednesday’s match, dominating major duration of the game.Though there were numerous scoring opportunities, it was in the 22nd minute of play that Goa Police broke the deadlock when Abdul Kadar set the ball to Vineet Bugde whose blistering shot had no answer from the rival keeper, 1-0.Three minutes later Paroda had a chance to level terms but Goa Police keeper did exceedingly well to fist away Meviston Coutinho’s goal-bound header.At the half-hour mark Abdul Khan made a brilliant run into the Paroda citadel and sent a pinpoint pass to Loyed Rebelo who blasted the ball wide from close range.Within three minutes on changing ends Goa Police almost doubled the score, however Paroda keeper came with a diving save to keep away Loyed Rebello’s shot.

Goa Police custodian too proved up to the task when he fisted away Manesh Oliviera’s blistering strike from the edge of the box.In the 60th minute Milind Shinde got hold of the ball from Gulrej Khan and took a crack at the goal, only to see Paroda keeper Preseley Mascarenhas avert the danger in time.Goa Police managed to double their lead when Guljez Khan set the ball on platter to Vineet who made no mistake to fire the ball home, 2-0.Five minutes before the end of regulation time Vineet completed his hat-trick by giving finishing touches to Balchandra Vernekar’s spadework,3-0.At Sirsaim ground, Panjim Footballers drubbed Vagator PYSC 3-0.Sydney Rodrigues netted a brace (2nd min and 44th min), while Darryl Costa scored in the 52nd minute. [H]