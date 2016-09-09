VMC to collect garbage fees along with other taxes

Valpoi: The civic administration of Valpoi has been collecting annual garbage collection charges – Rs 300 from households, Rs 10,000 from party or wedding halls (above 600 seating capacity) and Rs 5,000 from commercial establishments like hotels and bars (with above 100 square metre area).

The municipality, now, intends to collect the garbage collection charges along with other taxes so that the amount can be received easily, as in the past many people had refused to pay the charges.

As per the Valpoi Municipal Council (VMC) data, more than Rs 3 lakh revenue was generated last year in form of garbage charges collected on a monthly basis.

A VMC official revealed that the municipality is netting annual revenue of Rs 8 lakh in form of commercial and property taxes and licence renewal fees.

Chief officer Cynthia Misquita said that in the absence of full time engineer and shortage of staff, the work of reassessment of structures and renewal of trade licences cannot be carried out in a particular timeframe.

“I am aware that many households pay taxes pertaining to their registered property even though they have illegally extended premises and given rooms on rent. I will ask my staff to assess the same. If possible the VMC will impose monthly garbage fees on these rented premise, which are not on record. These rented premises too contribute to the town garbage,” Misquita added.

Some three years ago, around 2 tonne of waste was being generated per day in the town. Now, following the extension of the municipal limits, waste generated per day stands at 4-6 tonne.

“We are collecting garbage from nearly 200 households per day while there are more than 100 commercial establishments including shops and offices” disclosed supervisor Vishnu Gawas.

“The aim of having garbage fee structure is to recover garbage charges from the households, shops, hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments. The VMC will be charging the garbage fee as per the fee structure okayed during the council meeting. This will generate revenue of around Rs 8 lakh for the cash- strapped Valpoi Municipality,” said Misquita.

When asked whether the VMC will be able to generate enough revenue this financial year, the chief officer said that it will be a tough task for the VMC in recovering garbage fees as most of the commercial establishments are not having trade licences.

“Shortly, we will be doing reassessment of the houses, and during the same drive, we will be checking trade licences of commercial establishments, which will ultimately enhance the municipal revenue” she added.

Many residents felt that garbage collection fees should be collected after reassessing the houses and commercial establishments, adding the municipality should bring the business establishments on record and later implement the garbage fee structure as many times the commercial establishments operate illegally and dump garbage in the garbage bins placed in public places or throw it in isolated spaces.

“Definitely, we will be carrying out reassessment of the houses and commercial establishments, and later we will be levying garbage fee along with revised house tax or trade licence fee,” confirmed VMC chairperson Ramdas Shirodkar, adding the task of reassessment should be handled independently and on a priority basis.[NT]