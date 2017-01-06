Vote for single party rule not coalition

how will Goans vote is the billion dollar question. Will the highly literate Goan electorate learn from the mistakes of the past, and vote decisively in the best interest of the State and the future generation?

Political uncertainty is a curse that Goa has lived with since it attained statehood. If earlier duly elected government’s were toppled because of personal agenda or vendetta of some MLAs, in more recent times it has been the curse of coalition politics that has been eating Goa like a virulent cancer.Neither the Congress-led coalition, nor the BJP-led coalition has augured well for Goans. A few individuals benefitted as they made merry while the Goan population had to scurry. Every Goan knows who gained the most from coalition politics. Who demanded plum portfolios and why these portfolios were in demand is well known. Also it is public knowledge why the same person got particularly plum portfolios in the Congress-led government as well as the BJP-led government.

Whether it was Digambar Kamat or Manohar Parrikar or Laxmikant Parsekar, “coalition compulsion” has been a very convenient answer for any failure of the government. That is why during a coalition government, not much development of the State is seen. However, upward mobility of certain persons including free ball MLAs is very visible.It is high time Goans learn from their past mistakes and take corrective measures now if they want to save Goa for their children and grandchildren. Goa that was known as Rome of the East and Kashi of the South is fast losing its identity and there is a crying need to set it on the right course.Electing a few MLAs of one party can be detrimental to the progress of the State. In the past we have seen how the United Goans Democratic Party was divided when it had few MLAs in the house. In more recent past we witnessed how differences between the two Goa Vikas Party MLAs affected Goa. So would it be wise to elect such MLAs?

Independent MLAs have by and large been the scourge everybody in the political arena dreads. Such MLAs switch allegiance at the drop of a hat even if it is detrimental to the State so long as their personal agenda is fulfilled. Goa, being a small State where everybody knows everyone, very often it is the 'personal touch' that induces people to vote for a candidate contesting as an independent. It is time Goans realise that this is not in the interest of Goa and that the time has come where one has to think about the future of one's children, rather than think of one's friends and acquaintances.History tells us that the party in power at the Centre will pull all plugs to ensure that its party government is installed in a State or at least a government that is supporting it. The recent developments in Arunachal Pradesh reveal that the BJP is no different and will go to any lengths to install its own government in a State. Free ball MLAs, whether they are independent or those of a small party having few elected members, are going to be targeted by the Centre to support its party government and hence voting for such elements would be an unmitigated disaster.On February 4 when Goans get inked, it would be best to vote for one party government and very firmly say "thanks, but no thanks" to the independents, to decisively say NO to corruption through horse trading.