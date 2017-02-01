We will make Taleigao slum free: Naik

BJP’s Dattaprasad Naik, who has been actively involved in raising civic issues of Taleigao and protesting against his own government, has been reportedly reaching all the voters through his door to door campaign and corner meetings.He started his campaign at 09:30 am on Sunday. But before commencing his campaign he took blessing at the Vithal Rakhumabai Temple in Voddlebhat, Taleigao along with 50 workers and supporters.He is a familiar face to Taleigaonkars and is popularly known as ‘Datta’ and is contesting for the second time after he lost to Jennifer Monserrate at the last hustings.

"I am getting very positive feedback from the people and they are happy with our governance for the last four and half years. I have completed many development works in Taleigao without being MLA and people are aware about it," Naik said.He further says his main priority is to resolve the problem of potable water supply, completing sewerage pipeline and roads."We will make slum free Taleigao, I will give a plan of rehabilitation to them," Naik says claiming present MLA has failed to address this subject.