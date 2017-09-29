Welfare schemes for fishermen will be reviewed: Palyekar

Panaji: Fisheries Minister Vinod Palyekar, on Thursday, announced to review fishermen’s welfare schemes, which are being implemented through Fisheries Department.“It has been almost six months that I am holding the charge of fisheries department but today I came to know that there are 40 welfare schemes of the department. I will review all these schemes, and if required we will make necessary changes in the interest of for our local fishermen,” said Palyekar.“I have decided to start interaction with the traditional fishermen, and understand their problems. I will study all their issues and work towards finding solutions for the same,” he added.He said that he will meet the traditional fishermen by visiting their villages across Goa to know their issues.

“We are in the process of preparing a list of the villages, which I will visit along with my department officials, and interact with the fishermen and understand their problems and addressed them at the earliest. Despite their contribution to our state economy, they are deprived of their rights, and I feel while taking Goa forward we can’t leave our fishermen behind,” he said.Meanwhile, Palyekar along with Sidharth Kunkalienkar, the vice-chairman of Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation, inspected floating jetty at Old Goa and Kala Academy jetty. Palyekar said that fisheries department is contemplating constructing floating jetties, by using latest technology, wherever feasible in the state with the help of GSIDC. [NT]