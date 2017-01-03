What’s Happy About This?

Tourists as well as local people have left the Miramar beach covered in rubbish after flocking to the seaside for a party on the New Year’s Eve.As Herald visited the Miramar beach, there were shards of glass bottles of vodka, wine, whiskey, beer, besides the plastic bottles and plastic bags scattered all over leaving a bad impression in the minds of people visiting the beach.Local residents have are also irked with the situation of the Miramar Beach on Saturday night (New Year’s eve).“There was rubbish everywhere. I was really shocked early morning after I came for a regular morning walk at the beach. It’s such a shame that people do not have any civic sense,” said Darshan Naik, a local resident of Caranzalem Another Taleigao resident Anirudha Bhaje, who had visited the beach on Saturday night, had to say this “There were a lot of tourists, mainly from South India who had come for a celebration at the Miramar beach. It is probably these tourists who left most of the waste on the sands.”

Locals, who spoke to Herald, have further revealed that it is the same scenario every New Year’s eve. Most of the tourists leave the beach dirty, the locals claimed.“I have seen couple of tourists from abroad who were spending time with their families at the beach and having a jolly time, revelling and consuming drinks. But to my surprise they carried their waste along with them in order to dispose it off in a dustbin nearby. Look at their manners and look at our people. I am not saying everyone does it but a majority of them do,” said Zuber Xec.

Local residents of Miramar and Caranzalem have said that the government authorities should keep a track on the movements and behaviour of the tourists and impose fine on all people who dispose garbage at the beach. They have also said that CCTV cameras are the need of the hour.“Beach cleaning should be done by Tourism Department so they should have taken precaution to see that it is kept clean but the department has failed in this matter. In the past Miramar beach was with the City Corporation of Panaji and the Council had on duty one supervisor and 15 workers. For the past few years all the beaches of Goa have been taken over by Tourism Department for cleaning. It is reported that huge kickbacks were paid to the contractors which is evident from the Lokayukta order,” said Panjim Mayor Surendra Furtado. [H]